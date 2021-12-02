ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Nichols corruption trial rescheduled for June

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Phil Nichols' trial on corruption-related charges has been rescheduled for June 6.

The former Democratic Party chairman in Delaware County, now 75, had most recently been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 3 — in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — on counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and witness tampering.

The Muncie man's attorney, Brent Westerfield of Indianapolis, had recently asked Judge James Sweeney II to reschedule his client's trial.

Westerfield said the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered his ability to investigate allegations Nichols and three co-defendants — former Muncie Sanitary District administrator Nikki Grigsby, retired city police officer Jess Neal and local businessman Tony Franklin — had conspired to rig bids on MSD projects.

Grigsby, Neal and Franklin are among seven other defendants who have negotiated plea agreements after being charged as a result of a lengthy federal probe of corruption allegations targeting former Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the sanitary district.

Suspect in Henry County slaying no stranger to local authorities

Muncie man faces DWI, drug charges in fatal Anderson crash

Court documents have reflected that investigation began in 2014 and lasted through at least the spring of 2020.

Of the eight defendants who have entered into plea agreements, only two — Tyler, sentenced to a year in federal prison last month by Judge Sweeney, and Craig Nichols, son of Phil Nichols and a former city building commissioner — to this point have formally entered guilty pleas and been sentenced.

Jeffery Burke — a local businessman who in 2015 bought a former flea market for $150,000, and then sold it a few weeks later to the MSD for $395,000 — is scheduled to plead guilty to bank fraud and be sentenced on Jan. 5.

And Tracy Barton — the former MSD official who in 2015 delivered a $5,000 payment from a contractor to Tyler, leading to the ex-mayor's theft-of-public-funds conviction — is set to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Feb. 4 .

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Nichols corruption trial rescheduled for June

