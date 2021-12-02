MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYERS LOCKED OUT

For longtime Baltimore Orioles fans, the glory days of Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer and Eddie Murray feel like a distant memory—especially now. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East for the fourth time in five years, the Orioles head into Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 26 years as a prime example of a crucial negotiating point between the league and the players’ association. Baltimore’s abysmal 2021 campaign included a 19-game losing streak that only seemed to strengthen the argument that management wasn’t trying to be competitive. Not even pretending to be. Trailing only Cleveland as the lowest payroll...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO