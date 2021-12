In the 1990s, Stuart Linden Rhodes was living a double life. By day, he was a teacher in Leeds; by night he photographed the LGBTQ bar, pub, and club scene across northern England for Gay Times and All Points North magazines. For decades, Rhodes’ luminous archive of queer life was tucked away in his attic on a cupboard shelf, only to be rediscovered in spring 2020 during lockdown. “I was just so bored,” Rhodes tells AnOther. “I wasn’t allowed out of the house. I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything. I was sick of watching the telly and reading books. I needed to do something different.”

