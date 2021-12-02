ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Download: 2nd December (Europe)

By Ryan Craddock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brain Academy! Disney Magical World! Clockwork Aquario. The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week....

Popular Mechanics

10 of the Best PS4 Games of All Time

About the Expert: Alex McCumbers has played just about every major PS4 release since the console launched in 2013. His website, ForeverClassicGames.com, is a celebration of games from all eras across all systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. He’s also been published on gaming sites such as Giga Geek Magazine, Marooners’ Rock, and Twin Galaxies, and someday he hopes to write a game narrative of his own.
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Games For December Apparently Leaked Early

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for December has been apparently leaked early. User billbil-kun on the Dealabs forum, who previously leaked the PS Plus lineups for October and November, has now revealed which games might be on the way for subscribers in December. The rumor says the lineup will...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
purenintendo.com

Review: World War Z (Nintendo Switch)

When I first heard that World War Z was coming to Nintendo Switch, my first response was, how? World War Z’s key selling feature is the sheer amount of zombies you encounter in-game. We aren’t talking like a “normal” amount but HUNDREDS of zombies rushing at you at once. How would a game that requires hundreds of zombies at a time attacking you work on Nintendo Switch? Of course, the wizards at Saber Interactive somehow found a way to get it to work. The port itself is quite impressive, even if the actual game itself is rather mediocre.
IGN

Nintendo's Black Friday eShop Sale Is Live: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday 2021 is almost in the books, but Nintendo's eShop sale is still going strong. If you're looking to load up on some digital games, this is a perfect opportunity to save some money on hit games from Nintendo, as well as third-party titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, EA, and more, as well as plenty of must-play indie games.
purenintendo.com

Review: Nira (Nintendo Switch)

Nira is an action-adventure role-playing game that was developed by Baseline Games and published by Graffiti Games. If you have played games such as Minecraft or Terraria before, the mechanics of Nira won’t be a stranger to you. However, does it stand out against other titles in this genre?. The...
thisgengaming.com

Clockwork Aquario Launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Europe on November 30; North America on December 14

ININ Games has announced that they will be releasing the lost arcade game Clockwork Aquario from developer Westone on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on both platforms digitally on November 30 in Europe and on December 14 in North America. You can check out the trailer and learn more about the game below.
purenintendo.com

Review: Okinawa Rush (Nintendo Switch)

Okinawa Rush is a fun arcade-style beat ’em up. It features three playable martial artists Hiro, Meilin and Shin. The second the game starts, you’re dropped in this 2D platformer that takes you right back to vintage Street Fighter, Ninja Turtle days from the Super Nintendo. Endless ninjas from the Black Mantis Clan get thrown at you, who hit you with everything from throwing stars to swords. To make it even more challenging, you have to beat the clock and get to the end of the stage before the timer hits zero.
gamefreaks365.com

Clockwork Aquario coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Clockwork Aquario is another title that rises from the ashes thanks to Inin Games. Inin Games is resurrecting another long-lost arcade-era game. Clockwork Aquario will be released digitally for Switch and PlayStation 4 later this year, the company announced today. The classic 2D title from developer Westone is available in solo or co-op mode.
Nintendo Life

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Review (Switch eShop) As we've established previously, Danganronpa is pretty skeevy in its narrative. Thankfully, though, it has managed to avoid bringing said skeev outside of its world, outside of the fictional space that makes it somewhat more palatable. Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, unfortunately, rather breaks that promise.
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
purenintendo.com

Review: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Nintendo Switch)

I played most of my way through Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl feeling confident I would give it a broadly positive review. I’ve seen criticism that I understand, but don’t consider to be game-breaking. I’ve seen people complaining that this remake is ‘too much’ like the original Pokémon Diamond...
purenintendo.com

Review: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Nintendo Switch)

I love a good LEGO game, from Harry Potter to Indiana Jones and everything in between. Whether it’s the tongue-in-cheek humor, my absolute obsession with stud collecting, or the various puzzle and action elements, it’s a fun series, especially with a pal in co-op mode. Marvel Super Heroes may not be the best of the bunch, but it still scratches that LEGO itch.
Nintendo Life

Danganronpa Decadence

Danganronpa Decadence Review (Switch) The Danganronpa franchise is a twisted, vulgar little thing. Rife with problematic politics, egregious erotic fanservice and some truly breathtakingly ill-judged swings at far heavier themes than it really has any right to tackle, it is in many ways a reprehensible, amoral and quite appalling series of games. And it’s bloody great.
Nintendo Life

Gamers Vote Nintendo DS As The Console They'd Most Like To See Make A Modern Comeback

If you could see the return of any classic video games console, what would you choose?. That was the question put to 1,000 UK gamers in a recent study by Hyperoptic, all in a bid to see which system holds the highest nostalgia value. Sitting right at the very top of the votes is Nintendo's own DS, closely followed by both the PlayStation and the PlayStation 2.
