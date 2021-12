When it comes to digital currencies, volatility is the name of the game. Take today for example. Investors are seeing a market correction to cap off an otherwise pretty bullish week. These downturns can come out of nowhere, and they can be a scary thing to witness. As such, investors are constantly seeking out ways in which they can invest in cryptocurrency in the safest way possible. WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) knows this, and today, it launched a tool through which investors can more safely enter into crypto. The WisdomTree crypto index is a big topic of discussion today as it launches in the U.S.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO