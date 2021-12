NEW ORLEANS -- It just keeps getting uglier by the week for the New Orleans Saints and their depleted offense. With running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk out of the lineup on Thanksgiving night, their leftovers didn't come anywhere close to getting the job done in a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills (7-4), leading to some audible boos from the home crowd in the Caesars Superdome.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO