1 Dead, 1 Injured After New York Train Crashes Into Jeep in Hudson Valley

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO