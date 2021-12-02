The Washington Post and American University now accepting applications to the 2022 fellowship program

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago honors the late Timuel Black with a scholarship in his name. The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic and community engagement with hopes to bring change to their communities. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and fees and can be applied to any of the seven City Colleges. Students are selected annually and can also submit a project request to fund civic issues that were central to Black’s work. “Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader, and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago. Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. Black died back in October — he was 102 years old.

