The Washington Post and American University now accepting applications to the 2022 fellowship program

By WashPostPR
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post and the School of Communication at American University together announce they are now accepting applications to their long-standing fellowship program, established to inspire early-career journalists to earn a Master’s degree at American University’s renowned School of Communication while working on the Metro staff of The Washington...

