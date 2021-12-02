ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn Expansion Releases This Month

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was first announced, publisher THQ Nordic also confirmed that the action RPG would be getting a brand new expansion down the line. It's now been over a year since Re-Reckoning hit PlayStation 4, and honestly, we were expecting the promised expansion, Fatesworn, to be a...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Strip Battle RPG ‘Re;Lord 2: The witch of Cologne and black cat’ Finally Launches on PC in the West

Sekai Project announced that Re;Lord 2: The witch of Cologne and black cat is finally available on PC-via Steam and Denpasoft. Re;Lord 2: The witch of Cologne and black cat is a strip battle RPG visual novel with character plenty of player interactions with the environments and characters. The game is set in a fantasy world where demons and citizens co-exist. However, the demon realm has a crisis when three “Witches of Ruin” suddenly appeared and invaded the demon country of Saarland.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After a decade of waiting, one of the most troubled RPGs of all time is getting an expansion

The tale of Kingdoms of Amalur is a long and sad one, beginning with celebrity developers and ending in a salty morass of unpaid staff, a collapsed game studio, and charges of tax fraud. It took four years to sort that mess out: When it was all over, 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling agreed to a $2.5 million settlement, leaving Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook for another $28.2 million.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Most Popular RPGS Ever

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight new games to enjoy across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. A handful of these games aren't very notable additions, but one, in particular, is a very noteworthy addition. Subscribers across cloud, console, and PC can now enjoy one of the most popular RPGs ever. More specifically, in addition to seven other games, Stardew Valley has been added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingdoms#Thq Nordic#Fatesworn#Dlc#Crownhold
GAMINGbible

Stunning New Open-World RPG Shows Off Massive Fantasy Sandbox

We love a fantasy RPG, don’t we? Although the biggest games on the market are often about guns, grenades, and war glory, it seems many of us also have a yearning to wield swords, master magic, and explore worlds that are completely removed from our reality. You can get an AK-47 in real life after all, but a flaming spear gifted to you by a god? That’s new. And the gameplay trailer for Mortal Online 2 shows us yet another very promising project giving us just that sort of experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Star Wars: The Old Republic's Next Expansion 'Legacy of Sith' Gets Release Date

Game developer Bioware announced during a livestream yesterday that Star Wars: The Old Republic will receive its “Legacy of the Sith” expansion on December 14. It will bring all sorts of new content, with some continuing the story involving the game’s antagonist, Darth Malgus. Bioware’s Community Manager, Jackie Ko, and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
realsport101.com

FF14 Endwalker Expansion: Release Date, New Jobs, PvP Mode, & More

RELEASE DATE - When does Endwalker come out?. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the fourth major expansion to the hit Final Fantasy MMORPG, is going to launch on December 7th. Yes, we're being serious this time! Early Access is scheduled for December 3rd, too - which you can check out details on below:
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Chaos Faction: DAI is a strategy RPG that’s out now in Indonesia on Android

Chaos Faction: DAI is a brand new strategic RPG that offers roguelike gameplay along with various legendary heroes. It has been developed by 3456Play, an Asia-based video game developer. Game features. Chaos Faction: DAI will see players battling through randomly generated levels. It promises amazing fantasy adventures and exciting battles...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Crusader Kings III Expansion Set for February Release

The first expansion for the award-winning Crusader Kings III, named Royal Court, has an announced February 2022 release date. What is a king or queen without a throne room? All of history’s grandest rulers had a place to welcome guests and display their majesty. Soon, Crusader Kings III players will have new ways to manage their courts and build the most prestigious dynasty in history. Starting on February 8, 2022, fans of the beloved Crusader Kings series can accumulate artifacts and build all kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming’s deepest blends of politics and intrigue with rich character-driven stories. The release of the Royal Court expansion will be accompanied by a major update to the base game with a new culture interface, minor court positions, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Trailer Tells You Everything About This Weird Spinoff

If you've been wondering what the heck the recently announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers actually is, you're in luck. Bandai Namco has released a very informative 11-minute trailer that explains the game in detail. The gist of it is that you either play as a lone 'raider' or as one of seven 'survivors' in this weird multiplayer title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Difficulty Levels in Valheim Only After Release; More Expansions Announced

Valheim has received a new patch, and the developers at Iron Gate have revealed a bit about the attractions coming to the game in the future. Although Valheim is no longer as popular as it was at the beginning of the year, the Nordic survival game by Iron Gate still attracts many players. The developers are constantly developing the game, as evidenced by yesterday's release of patch 0.205.5 on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Japanese release date announced

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to Switch in Japan on December 16. Additionally, some new gameplay details have been revealed for the game, along with a new trailer. In addition to the game’s base mode, a 4-player...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Streamer Discovers New Kingdom Hearts II Softlock Over 15 Years After Release

The Kingdom Hearts games are, for the most part, reasonably polished experiences, so when a potentially brand new softlock is discovered, it’s a pretty big deal. Variety streamer Shawberrie and her friend Tatsoomaki recently encountered what is believed to be the first recorded instance of a softlock that occurs in Kingdom Hearts II’s Port Royal world.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

X4: Foundation’s Third Expansion Set For Release In Early 2022

X4: Foundation’s Third Expansion, X4: Tides of Avarice, Set For Release In Early 2022. EgoSoft released X4: Foundations in 2018 and has released two expansions since then, along with other content. The developers have announced the game’s third expansion, X4: Tides of Avarice. Egosoft are excited to invite space pilots to explore a whole new world. X4: Tides of Avarice will launch in Q1 2022 on PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Atelier Sophie 2 character trailer reveals alchemist Ramizel Erlenmeyer

Following the game’s official reveal in October, Koei Tecmo has revealed another new character in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream; this time, players get to meet Ramizel Erlenmeyer, voiced by Rie Takahashi. You can watch Ramizel’s introductory trailer directly below. Currently serving as the mediator for...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Crusader Kings 3 Royal Court Expansion Gets Release Date & Details

Today Paradox Interactive announced a release date and more details about the upcoming major expansion to Crusader Kings 3, Royal Court, which was announced back in May. The expansion is going to launch on February 8, 2022, and below you can check out a summary of its features. Throne Room:...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy