Pete Davidson Gives Kim Kardashian His Support As Her Robbers Stand Trial Following Paris Heist
Kim Kardashian reportedly has Pete Davidson’s full support as the 12 robbers that confronted her in Paris years ago stand trial.
In its Dec. 8 issue, Closer UK claimed Davidson understands how difficult it must be for his girlfriend to recall the incident that took place in Paris during her previous visit.
According to Kardashian, a group of armed men entered her hotel room in Paris and they stole millions worth of jewelry from the reality TV star.
