’Tis the season when we shift from giving thanks to giving gifts. But what if we knew just how much we give when we make the decision to buy locally this holiday season?. “It’s important to give what you can whether that’s financially or with your time,’’ said Andi Keenan, the owner of the boutique store Penny Lane. “That’s the parameter by which I try to work within. Whether you are in need of a silent auction gift or if you are in need of volunteer time, I can’t think of a time that I did not give to someone in the community who has asked for help.”

JACKSON, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO