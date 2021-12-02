ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JP Morgan sees oil prices hitting $125 in 2022, $150/bbl in 2023

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Oil prices are expected to overshoot $125 a barrel next year and $150 in 2023 due to capacity-led shortfalls in OPEC+ production, JP Morgan Global Equity Research said. "As the group's (OPEC+)...

OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
investing.com

3 Expensive Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid After OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output

The OPEC+ cartel finally succumbed to pressure from the United States government and agreed to increase its oil output. This caused oil prices to decline. In addition, a mild weather report has led to a bear market in the natural gas sector. Given this backdrop, we think it might be best to avoid overvalued oil and gas stocks Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), Coterra (CTRA), and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL). Read on.OPEC and its allies agreed to increase their oil output on December 2, in response to the pressure from the United States and rising demand. The group stuck with its existing plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd. The price of Brent crude declined more than a dollar per barrel trade at $70 per barrel following the news.
investing.com

Oil prices climb on easing Omicron fears, Iran delay

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies. Brent crude futures rose 60 cents, or...
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
investing.com

Oil Up as Omicron and Fuel Demand Fears Ease

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, after rebounding almost 5% the day before. Concerns about the omicron COVID-19 variant’s impact on fuel demand receded, while talks to revive an Iranian nuclear deal hit a snag. Brent oil futures were up 0.36% to $73.34 by 10:22 PM ET...
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Shore News Network

Oil rebounds more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude futures for February...
moneyweek.com

Could the oil price hit $150 a barrel by 2023?

The Omicron scare has rattled markets badly this week. Unsurprisingly, the oil market has taken the hardest hit. If global travel becomes harder – and it is, with various governments reintroducing tougher restrictions after a brief period of loosening – then of course that’s going to hit oil demand. But...
thedallasnews.net

Wall Street bank predicts $150 oil

Oil prices could surge ?a lot higher? and hit $150 a barrel amid global supply constraints, Wall Street investment bank Jefferies has warned. "In a world that really reopens - which is a big 'if' - the oil price can go significantly higher," Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC.
OilPrice.com

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Low investment in oil while the world still runs mostly on fossil fuels could send oil prices to $150 per barrel when and if the world fully reopens, Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC on Wednesday. “In a really fully reopened world, the oil price...
OilPrice.com

Morgan Stanley Slashes Oil Price Forecast On Omicron Fears

The oil market expects that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could dampen oil demand in coming weeks, Morgan Stanley said on Monday, slashing its Brent price forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to $82.50 a barrel from $95 per barrel expected earlier. Oil prices plummeted by more than...
Metro International

Oil plunges $10/bbl on new coronavirus variant concerns

(Reuters) – Oil prices plunged about $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the...
investing.com

JP Morgan expects oil demand to surpass 2019 levels by March 2022

(Reuters) - Global oil demand is set to strengthen and surpass 2019 levels by March 2022 as countries reopen and economic activity rebounds, JP Morgan said in a research note on Wednesday. The bank expects global oil demand to grow 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to reach...
marcellusdrilling.com

Rystad Says Oil & Gas Projects to See 10% Rise in Price Inflation

According to Rystad Energy, an independent energy research and business intelligence company based in Norway, supply chain costs are set to increase for oil and gas projects in the US in the next few years. How much? Rystad says engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) will be hit with higher wage and material costs to the tune of a 10% increase by 2023, representing an extra $1.4 billion paid over what companies pay for the same thing today. Ouch.
