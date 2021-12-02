ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany to Ban Unvaccinated People From ‘Culture and Leisure Nationwide’ as COVID Fears Worsen

By Naman Ramachandran
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany is bringing in tough new restrictions on unvaccinated people in a bid to control the rapid spread of COVID-19. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that unvaccinated people would be barred from several public places such as non-essential shops and events. The only exemption would be if they have recently recovered from...

