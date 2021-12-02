ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Fight at Franklin High School leaves student hospitalized

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Baltimore County Police are investigating an assault Thursday morning at Franklin High School, that left one person hospitalized.

In a letter to parents, school principal Kieran O’Connell said two students got into a fight in a locker room.

One student was taken into police custody and charged with first degree assault, while another, who was struck in the head had to be helicoptered to a hospital.

O'Connell said no weapons were involved, and that classes for the day would go on as scheduled.

The condition of the injured student is unclear. Police did not say what may have led to the incident.

