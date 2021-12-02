ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel's CEO Just Affirmed That Chipzilla's Recovery Is On Track

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has suffered some rare miscues in recent years. The company's traditional lead in manufacturing technology turned into an uphill battle in 2017 when the 10-nanometer (nm) production process was delayed by a full generation cycle of two years. Intel's stock has barely moved in the last four years, gaining just 9% while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index posted a 70% increase.

At the Credit Suisse Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference this week, CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage to concede that his company has struggled but also to make it clear that Intel is on track to recover and thrive.

A quick primer on Intel's situation

Gelsinger took Intel's CEO office in February this year, topping off a long career at the company where he was the chief architect of the 486 processor in 1989. He quickly pledged to rejuvenate Intel's company culture and get the manufacturing technology back on track to compete with current market leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung .

Intel investors have been shrugging off Gelsinger's promises. Shares are trading at a measly 9.4 times trailing earnings and 5.3 times free cash flow today. You won't find another large-cap semiconductor company with a P/E ratio below 12. Talk is cheap, and Intel needed to show some concrete progress in order to be taken seriously again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNV8j_0dCCI6tn00

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Image source: Intel.

Proof of life

At this week's conference, Gelsinger admitted that you can't make up for several years of "bad execution" in just a few months. At the same time, he said he had a lot of evidence to back up his claims that the struggling manufacturing operation is healthy again.

Intel is getting back into foundry operations after a long period of keeping its manufacturing advantages close to the vest. One of its first customers is mobile chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) , whose global scale is comparable to Intel's own. Gelsinger said Qualcomm is a very selective customer, and the company wouldn't give the contract to Intel unless the manufacturing process was up to par.

"You don't get a design like that arbitrarily," he said. "They take us and our technology teams through our paces to be able to say, 'Yes, we're going to start using that as a foundry customer in the angstrom era.'"

Pride (in the name of silicon)

The company has a long history of game-changing innovations, which makes it all the more unpleasant to experience several years of mishaps and poor management decisions. Now, Gelsinger said, Intel's engineers are "working for their pride:"

Every major innovation that's happened in semiconductor transistor technology for the last 30 years came from this team. They screwed up big time. They are now back to restore their honor in the marketplace. They are so fired up. If I told them they had to take a day off, I couldn't get them to do it. It just is impossible at this point because we said we are betting on them big time.

Sure, that sounds a bit like locker-room pep talk at halftime in a losing playoff game. Then again, maybe that's exactly what Intel needs right now -- a CEO that takes personal pride in the company's culture of innovation and wants to infuse that attitude into the whole organization.

Is Intel stock a buy today?

Intel is spending more than $25 billion to boost its manufacturing plants over the next couple of years, installing next-generation technologies such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems and 3D packaging tools. It's an expensive strategy but it also sets Intel up for great returns on that big investment in the long run. You have to spend money to make money. Having a market-leading manufacturing platform will do wonders for the third-party foundry business, and will also give Intel's own products the performance and low-cost production advantages they used to enjoy before 2017.

Nothing ever comes easy in the cutthroat semiconductor industry but Intel really does have solid evidence that the manufacturing operation is getting back to full health -- and then some. This stock doesn't deserve a bargain-bin valuation, and Gelsinger's actions should fuel market-crushing shareholder returns as the recovery plan plays out. That pep talk makes me want to buy more Intel stock while the shares are trading at an unreasonable discount.

10 stocks we like better than Intel
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Anders Bylund owns shares of Intel. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intel, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's Why It Might Be Time to Buy Intel Stock

In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) new CPU, Alder Lake, and how it is pushing AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) to do things it wouldn't want to do. With the current market and economic situation, it might actually be smart to have a company like Intel in your portfolio. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Nvidia's CEO Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth

Revenue from the professional visualization segment is accelerating. Over 700 companies are currently evaluating the use of Nvidia Omniverse. Nvidia sees the potential for millions of users of this new software platform. Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock price has stretched to a high valuation of 115 times earnings following another blockbuster earnings...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

What is Intel XeSS? Intel's answer to Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR explained

Step aside, Nvidia and AMD. Intel has a new supersampling tech. Intel has traditionally been a CPU maker, and has done more than its fair share of work on CPU hardware, as well as software implementations that work to enhance the performance of its hardware. It has also had integrated graphics processors in its CPUs, but it hasn’t been anything to write home about.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Intel Stock#Manufacturing Company#Intc#Snpindex#Telecom Conference
siliconangle.com

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels recalls the past to position AWS and cloud for the future

For a top technologist accustomed to keeping a laser focus on the future, Werner Vogels positioned much of his keynote at AWS re:Invent by looking back into the past. As if to amplify the historical theme of his presentation, Vogels (pictured) strode the keynote stage today wearing a T-shirt — he wears one that celebrates favorite rock bands every year — that celebrated The Stranglers, a British punk rock band formed in the 1970s. One hit single from band’s early years was “Something Better Change.”
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

VMware-AWS partnership helps orgs follow the smartest path to cloud

Application modernization is heading the agenda around boardroom tables across the globe. The stakes are high, with successful digitization drawing a clear line between market winners and losers. But the path to cloud is seldom clear. And playing it safe, many companies have chosen to leave the most important, mission-critical applications to last.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer Talks With Intel CEO

Back in 1971, when Federico Faggin designed the first microprocessor for Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report, called the 4004 chip, the U.S. was at the forefront of the industry. Fifty years later, Intel is among those pushing for Congressional action and funding to help America regain a bigger...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
kfgo.com

Amazon’s cloud unit launches new chips to take on Intel, Nvidia

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. With $45.37 billion in sales in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s biggest cloud computing provider...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's Secret Costa Rica Facility is a Monument to Security Research

An undisclosed location in Costa Rica houses one of Intel's many research facilities - although this one is slightly different from the norm. Rather than focussing on leading-edge development, the Costa Rica facility handles the long tail of deprecated hardware that Intel has accumulated over the years. The warehouse currently houses around 3,000 different hardware and software pieces that Intel has produced in the last ten years, and it serves a very specific purpose: security research.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Nvidia’s PC GPU share growing; Intel’s shrinking

Jon Peddie Research reports the growth of the global PC-based GPU market reached 101 million units in Q3’21. GPUs will have a CAGR of -1.1% during 2020–2025 and reach an installed base of 3,249 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next five years, the penetration...
COMPUTERS
stockxpo.com

Inside Intel’s Secret Warehouse in Costa Rica

A few years ago, executives at Intel Corp. began to realize they had a problem. The company was making dozens of new products each year, from chips to software platforms, but it didn’t have a formal method for cataloging and storing older technology so engineers could test it for security flaws.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Intel’s Meteor Lake looking rather good

The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU which should be out in 2023 is looking rather good, if Chipzilla can turn around its historically bad luck at getting products into the shops on time. Word on the street is that the new chip will have a quad-tile design....
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

An ode to Intel’s 4004 processor: the one that started it all

1971 – what a year that was – and I'm afraid I can remember most of it. In November 1971, the Mariner 9 satellite orbited Mars, the album Led Zeppelin IV was released and Oman was granted independence from the United Kingdom. I met Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in the 1970s – but that's a different story altogether.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel's IWD 1.20 Released

IWD as the Intel-developed iNet Wireless Daemon that can serve as a replacement to the likes of WPA_Supplicant while integrating nicely with NetworkManager / systemd-networkd / ConnMan is out with a new version. Intel IWD 1.20 is now available with fixed handling for HotSpot 2.0 requirements, support for the "evict_nocarrier"...
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

What's happening with the semiconductor chip shortage?

Chances are you've either heard of the global semiconductor chip shortage or been personally affected by it when looking into purchasing a new or used vehicle over the last year and a half. Two faculty members in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University—Professor Paul Gratz and Professor of Practice and Associate Department Head Stavros Kalafatis—are weighing in on the issue.
ENGINEERING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sounding Board's Hyper-growth Accelerates $30M Series B Funding for Leadership Coaching Pioneer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, announced the close of its $30m Series B funding. This announcement comes just months after closing an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year. New lead investor, JAZZ Venture Partners, is joined by Sounding Board's existing investors Canaan, Bloomberg Beta and Correlation Partners. The female-founded company also added investors Gaingels, Engage.vc, and an all-star panel of women business leaders passionate about the impact of coaching including Deb Liu (CEO of Ancestry.com), Yvonne Chen (former VP Marketing of Udemy), Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Founder of theBoardlist), and Tammy Aguillon (Area VP @ DocuSign), underscoring Sounding Board's commitment to diverse leaders and voices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy