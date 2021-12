Over the summer, Natalie Rodriguez placed her hand on the front door of the Bull Mansion in Worcester and said a prayer. “I’m a faith-based person. I touched the door before I walked in and I said, ‘If this is for me God, you give it to me. If it’s not, don’t give it to me,’” Rodriguez said. “And I walked out of it with it.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO