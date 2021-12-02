Vor Biopharma a buy at Oppenheimer on engineered stem cells; sees 165% upside

Biopharma stocks have crashed in 2021. Affimed, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb all sport extremely attractive valuations relative to their long-term outlook. Biopharmaceutical stocks are slated to end the year on a sour note. Apart from top COVID-19 vaccine players like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, investors have shown little to no interest in owning these growth-oriented equities in 2021. As proof, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has lost a monstrous 17% of its value this year. This industrywide sell-off has also picked up momentum during the waning days of Nov., with an eye-popping 358 biopharma stocks falling by more than 10% during just the past three weeks.

