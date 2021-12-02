ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady Quinn rips Brian Kelly over 'classless' exit from Notre Dame

By Dan Mennella
 2 days ago

New LSU coach Brian Kelly's bold departure from South Bend in favor of Baton Rouge has rocked the college football landscape.

As is often the case with such high-profile job changes, those associated with the perceived "jilted" program are sometimes left feeling angry and betrayed.

And now, at least one prominent Notre Dame alum has expressed such sentiments with respect to Kelly, according to The Advocate .

Earlier this week, former Fighting Irish quarterback turned FOX college football analyst Brady Quinn unloaded on Kelly on his radio show, "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe," co-hosted by LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox.

According to Quinn, Kelly's move was selfishly motivated by "money" and "ego."

Quinn also wasn't buying Kelly's explanation that he left for a better chance to win, because, according to Quinn, Notre Dame is set up to possibly compete for a national title this season and potentially for a couple years beyond.

Leaving the Fighting Irish in a lurch ahead of their bowl game and a possible College Football Playoff berth was "classless," Quinn said.

"I know we talk about players opting out of bowl games because they have an injury risk, but this is entirely different. This is just a guy walking out, and it’s a classless, classless move. If he doesn’t win quick at LSU, in 3-4 years we could be looking back and laughing at this.”

At his introductory press conference with LSU, Kelly cited the program's vast resources, commitment to winning, and the opportunity to compete in the sport's toughest conference as some of his reasons for the move.

Of course, the reported 10-year, $95 million contract couldn't have hurt, either.

Quinn starred in South Bend for four years, from 2003-06, where he was recruited by Tyrone Willingham and later played under Willingham's successor, Charlie Weis. Quinn never played under Kelly, who was hired to take over for Weis in 2010, and, apparently, he's not Kelly's biggest fan.

Quinn was drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2007, and bounced around the league for several years as a backup before retiring after the 2014 season. He later transitioned to broadcasting and has been a regular on FOX's college football shows for several years.

thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly adds son to staff at LSU amid assistant search

Brian Kelly will have family in the building at LSU. According to his son’s social media, Patrick Kelly is joining his father in Baton Rouge after spending time as a student assistant at Grand Valley State. The former Notre Dame head coach is also bringing Fighting Irish director of football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
