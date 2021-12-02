ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Officially Relocates HQ From California To Austin

Cover picture for the articleElectric automaker Tesla’s forwarding address is now in Texas. CEO Elon Musk announced in October that the...

Tesla Is Now Calling Austin Home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday. Tesla has about 71,000 employees worldwide, with about 10,000 at the Palo Alto headquarters. It wasn’t clear how many would be moving.
Tesla HQ officially moves to Texas

Tesla is now a Texas company, according to paperwork filed with the SEC on Wednesday. The automaker announced in a Form 8-K that its corporate headquarters is now located at its Gigafactory in Austin. Elon Musk announced plans to relocate the HQ from California during October's shareholder meeting, following a...
It’s official: Tesla moves headquarters into new $1.1 billion Austin factory

In fairly short order, Elon Musk has followed through on his promise to move Tesla’s headquarters to Austin. Effective December 1, the maker of electric vehicles is based at 13101 Harold Green Rd. — the site of Tesla’s $1.1 billion nearly completed auto manufacturing plant. That’s according to a Tesla filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The factory (with the new headquarters now tucked inside) is near State Highway 130 and State Highway 45, just east of Austin’s city limits.
Austin Becoming Least Affordable City Outside California

Austin's burgeoning popularity is creating a crisis of affordability in the city's housing market, reports Edgar Sandoval. The Texas capital, which has seen explosive growth that shows no signs of stopping, "is on track to become by year’s end the least affordable major metro region for homebuyers outside of California," according to a Zillow forecast. As Sandoval writes, "With an average of 180 new residents moving to the city every day in 2020, housing inventory is very low, realtors said. Multiple offers, bidding wars and blocks-long lines outside open houses are commonplace."
San Antonio is top relocation destination for Austin renters, report says

There is much chatter about the influx of Californians to Texas cities. (Seriously, everyone from the New York Times to Texas Monthly to the New York Times again is writing about it.) And while, anecdotally at least, there do seem to be more Cali license plates on I-10, those aren't the only folks moving into San Antonio.
Franklin welcomes latest California HQ relocation in home improvement sector

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced today that California-based Gutterglove, Inc. is slated to headquarter in Franklin. Relocating from Roseville, Calif., will see a $720,800 investment to relocate the manufacturer of micro-mesh, stainless-steel gutter guards and add 20 new jobs in Williamson County. This comes a year after the company previously made a $5.4 million expansion of its Rutherford County in December 2020, which produced 85 new jobs in La Vergne and put Gutterglove closer to more than half of its consumer base.
Gutterglove to relocate headquarters from Roseville to Tennessee

A year after opening a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Roseville-based Gutterglove Inc. is taking its headquarters there as well. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that the company would relocate to Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. Company CEO Matt Smith said the move is mostly about being closer to the Gutterglove's customers, 70% of whom are in the eastern U.S.
Secretary Austin Travels to Republic of Korea, California

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on an overseas trip Tuesday, November 30 to meet Republic of Korea senior government leaders and visit U.S. troops in Korea and California. Secretary Austin will meet with ROK Minister of Defense Suh Wook for the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative...
