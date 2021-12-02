ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

U.S. Gold opens higher as CK Gold project pre-feasibility study brings clarity

By Carl Surran
 2 days ago
U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU +5.7%) opens higher after a pre-feasibility study shows "solid value" in gold and copper for its CK Gold project in Wyoming. The...

Related
Seeking Alpha

Greenidge Generation Holdings: Potential Upside Ahead Of New Green Mining Tech Launch In 2022

Greenidge's total revenue in Q3 2021 surged 484% (YoY) at $35.8 million and +121% against the prior quarter. Cryptocurrency miners have been accused of having an insatiable thirst for energy during the production of digital coins. Rising prices have attracted mining entrepreneurs as demand continues to hit the roof. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) the most common crypto with a market cap of $1.07 trillion has seen its price soar past its April 2021 highs to reach $68,000. Incidentally, mining Bitcoin consumes approximately 91 terawatt-hours of electricity per year. By comparison, this amount of energy exceeds Finland's annual consumption rate and represents 0.5% of the global consumption level.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Centessa Pharmaceuticals directors purchase shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA +1.6%) Director De Rubertis Francesco who is a 10% owner of the company purchased 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62 worth ~$1.2M on Nov.30. Also, Director Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) with 10% ownership acquired 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62. Quick look at ownership structure:. On Dec.1,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Karyopharm Therapeutics: Unjustified Sell-Off Provides An Opportunity To Reload My Position

Karyopharm Therapeutics reported their Q3 earnings with a beat on revenue and a slight miss on EPS. The company revealed that XPOVIO is making inroads into multiple myeloma. Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) continues to advance their pipeline and execute on the market. The company beat the Street's earnings estimates despite strong COVID-19 headwinds. Sadly, the share price has been sucked into the small-cap sell-off and is trading just above the 52-week lows. I believe this unjustified sell-off is a great opportunity to reload my position for another profitable trade while growing my core position.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Momentum Gauge Topping Signal: The Second Largest 2021 Negative Signal To Date

Members of Value & Momentum Breakouts were alerted to a strong Negative Momentum Gauge® signal Thursday morning, November 16th. Tuesday, November 16th marked the start of the second strongest negative signal for 2021 and conditions remain highly negative. This article builds on prior signal event articles with more explanations on how to benefit from one of the most popular features of the Value & Momentum Breakouts marketplace service. As more data points are collected, more insights are gained.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Barrick Gold 'reaffirmed its confidence' in Donlin Gold project

Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow visited the Donlin Gold project in Alaska and affirmed confidence in the project. Donlin Gold is owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES (TSX, NYSE American: NG). Donlin Gold is regarded as one of the world's largest, highest-grade, open-pit gold...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

Newmont Corp projected a jump in gold production for 2022 on Thursday as its operations recover from a pandemic-driven hit and investments to boost output at its Boddington mine in Australia and Ahafo in Ghana pay-off. The world’s top gold producer forecast output of 6.2 million ounces for next year,...
METAL MINING
KTEN.com

Fears of a Trade War Push Gold Price Higher

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/fears-of-a-trade-war-push-gold-price-higher. Gold has been considered a safeguard against uncertainty and fears for centuries. As the possibility of a trade war escalates, investors are again looking at gold as a {storer|protector} of value. The threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China has serious consequences for...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Shell abandons plans to develop North Sea oilfield on weak economic case

In a victory for environmental groups, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +5.6%) says it will not move forward with development of the Cambo oilfield in the U.K. North Sea. "The economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays," the company says.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil pares gains post OPEC meeting/EIA report, Gold rebounds, Bitcoin higher post Gensler

Crude prices pared gains after the EIA reported a small headline draw with crude inventories, but more importantly showed a massive build with gasoline and diesel stockpiles, a 100,000 bpd increase with US production, and a minimal rebound with exports. Nothing to really get excited from the EIA report, so WTI crude should consolidate here until tomorrow’s OPEC+ decision on output.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Some Midstream Energy Companies Dodged Institutional Investors’ Culling

Institutional investors were net sellers of some of the top publicly traded North American midstream energy companies over the third quarter, but some major pipeline companies still enjoyed gains as they positioned for the energy transition. According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of SEC filings, institutional investors redeemed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Renewable Energy Stock Sees High-Powered Dividend Growth Ahead

Clearway Energy delivered high-end dividend growth in 2021. The company now believes it can maintain dividend growth at the upper end of its target range through 2026. Combined with its high yield, that growth could power above-average total returns. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)(NYSE:CWEN.A) is one of the largest renewable energy producers...
STOCKS
mining-technology.com

Asia Broadband to acquire Mexico’s Bonanza gold mine project

Resource firm Asia Broadband (AABB) has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the Bonanza Gold Mine Project in Nayarit, Mexico, from Martin Augusto Vallejo Lujambio. The $6m deal consideration includes a $2m cash payment and $4m in restricted Asia Broadband shares. Based on assay results from recent samples and...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Spearmint secures drill permit for Canada’s Perron-East gold project

Spearmint Resources has obtained approval from Canada’s Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks to conduct exploration drilling on the Perron-East Gold Project. The project comprises five mineral claim blocks, which cover 11,608 acres in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec. These claims are located in the direct vicinity...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Benton options high-grade VMS-gold project, central Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. [BEX-TSXV] has, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, optioned the KM 67 Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal and gold project located in central Newfoundland from Kevin Keats, Alan Keats, and David MacDonald. The optionors, who have advanced the project, are a team of experienced prospectors and a geologist that possesses a track record of success in Newfoundland and eastern Canada.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Hochschild to buy Amarillo Gold for control of Posse project in Brazil

London-based Hochschild Mining (LSE: HOC; US-OTC: HCHDF) has announced a $105 million cash offer to acquire Amarillo Gold (TSX: AGC; US-OTC: AGCBF). The offer, priced at 40c per Amarillo share, will give Hochschild control of the takeover target’s flagship Posse gold project in Goiás State, Brazil. The cash offer represents...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

