Listen to Spadea’s new project: Narrating a sci-fi thriller

By Bill Spadea
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
I teamed up with New Jersey author Billy Dering on his latest novel, "Utopia Project: Everyone Must Die," to narrate the sci-fi thriller for his audiobook. It's an exciting story about some unlikely survivors after an apocalyptic event who are reluctantly thrown into a fight to save humanity....

