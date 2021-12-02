Whataburger Creates Scholarship Program

You may have noticed yet another building being built next to Prosperity Bank on Highway 290. Would you have ever guessed it was Whataburger? After years and years of waiting, they are finally here! On Wednesday, November 17, city officials, Elgin High School students, the Elgin Chamber of Commerce and many other community members welcomed Whataburger owners and workers with a groundbreaking ceremony with shovels designed and created by Elgin High School PTECH students.The franchise here in Elgin is owned by father Nick Deters and his two sons, Chris and Greg Deters. Nick Deters also owns six other Whataburgers in ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO