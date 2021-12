Opening in 1869, the Royal Niagara, as it was first called, was built with money received from the county after the relocation of the courthouse to St. Catharines. This first-class hotel became the destination of choice for those who wanted to escape the confines of the city and enjoy a peaceful time by the lake. It was one of the finest hotels in North America. Sadly, this wonderful hotel became the victim of a rollercoaster economy based on tourism. Advancements in roads and cars led to the demise of the Queen's Royal in 1927. The building was demolished in 1930. There were many activities available at the hotel, including the tennis tournaments mentioned last week. Other activities available were boating, lawn bowling and golf.

