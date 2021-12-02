ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siyata Mobile Receives Initial Orders for SD7 Ruggedized Device

 4 days ago

First orders for SD7 from customers in the U.S. and EMEA. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA,SYTAW) ('Siyata' or the 'Company'), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received initial orders from customers in...

