Siyata Mobile Receives Initial Orders for SD7 Ruggedized Device

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit, for gross proceeds of $536,249.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. In addition, the Company has also issued 1,998,389 National Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.31 per unit, for gross proceeds of $619,500.59. Each unit consists of one National Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. In addition, the Company has also issued 6,493,235 Quebec Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,207,699.90. Each unit consists of one Quebec Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.34.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO