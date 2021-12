What happens to a defense when 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel lines up at running back?. Ask poor Jacksonville inside linebacker Damien Wilson. On Sunday, of course, Samuel had eight carries for 79 yards and scored on a 25-yard touchdown run when he was handed the ball in a 30-10 win over the Jaguars. But Samuel also lined up in the backfield on three snaps on which he didn’t receive a carry. And what happened to Wilson on those plays — two of which netted easy first downs and another that should have been a touchdown — underscored how Samuel, as a running back, can help the 49ers torch defenses without even touching the ball.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO