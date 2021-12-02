ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Mulberry Man Killed, Lakeland Man Seriously Injured In Overnight Plant City Crash

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R47MQ_0dCCGCko00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A Mulberry man was killed, and a Lakeland man was seriously injured, in a crash that happened just after 12:30 am on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the two men were traveling at high speed westbound on I-4, east of Thonotosassa Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car entered the median and collided with the guardrail, according to Troopers.

Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, which came to a stop along the eastbound shoulder. The driver, a 38-year-old Mulberry man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old Lakeland man, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mulberry, FL
Plant City, FL
Accidents
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Plant City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Plant City, FL
Mulberry, FL
Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Body Of Man Found Floating Near Sand Key Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL, – Clearwater Police detectives are conducting a death investigation this afternoon. Police say that the body of an adult male was found floating off Sand Key Park just before 4 p.m. This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time. We will...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Troopers#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested On Thanksgiving, Shooting Her Front Door Then Leaving Baby Home Alone

C’mon Mom, really? A Florida woman has been charged after shooting a bullet into the front door of her home then heading to a bar, leaving her baby in the crib home alone. According to deputies, on Thanksgiving night, a call came in from a concerned woman who had gone to check on 37-year-old Victoria Hidalgo and saw a bullet lodged in the front door.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy