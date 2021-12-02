Mulberry Man Killed, Lakeland Man Seriously Injured In Overnight Plant City Crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A Mulberry man was killed, and a Lakeland man was seriously injured, in a crash that happened just after 12:30 am on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the two men were traveling at high speed westbound on I-4, east of Thonotosassa Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car entered the median and collided with the guardrail, according to Troopers.

Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, which came to a stop along the eastbound shoulder. The driver, a 38-year-old Mulberry man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old Lakeland man, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

