ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Riton and Jarvis Cocker share video for climate action “banger” ‘Let’s Stick Around’

By Tom Skinner
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJarvis Cocker has joined forces with Gucci Soundsystem – the collaborative project between Riton and Ben Rhymer – on a new track called ‘Let’s Stick Around’. Released last month to coincide with the conclusion of COP26, the song was described by the Pulp frontman as “the world’s first sustainable...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch ABBA’s wintry new video for Christmas song ‘Little Things’

ABBA have released the video for their first-ever Christmas song, ‘Little Things’ – watch it below. Taken from the group’s new album, ‘Voyage’, the festive single is described as “a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.”. Speaking about the...
MUSIC
medialoper.com

Certain Songs #2236: Siouxsie and The Banshees – “Spellbound”

To the extent that I have a favorite Siouxsie and The Banshees album, it’s probably Juju, because it’s full of guitar-based ravers like “Sin in My Heart,” “Halloween” and my favorite of all of their songs, the mighty “Spellbound, which kicks off the record with a big, dark — one might even say “gothic” — anthem.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Tears For Fears’ folky new single ‘No Small Thing’

Tears For Fears have shared a new single called ‘No Small Thing’ – check it out below. The song is the second taste of the group’s first album in 17 years, ‘The Tipping Point’, which is due to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. In October, the duo released the record’s title track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarvis Cocker
NME

BTS surprise fans with a “holiday remix” of hit single ‘Butter’

K-pop powerhouses BTS have released a “holiday remix” of their chart-topping English single ‘Butter’. The “holiday remix” of ‘Butter’ is now the fifth version of the original song, which was first released in May this year. It follows the “Hotter”, “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes as well as one that featured a guest verse from American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulp
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley dances in figure-hugging mini green dress – and fans make cheeky comment!

Christie Brinkley is feeling festive ahead of Christmas and she let that show on Thursday night as she attended Nick Cannon's show in a gorgeous green dress. The 67-year-old dazzled fans is a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of glossy black boots, that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
wtlcfm.com

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

Do you prefer them to be gentle and touching, like the time Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, two music icons, came together for a beautiful evening of yesteryear’s hits? Or do you enjoy it seasoned with a little tension, like when Gucci Mane and Jeezy looked past their prior issues and hit the stage for a night no one ever thought would happen?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Even Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Was Shocked by Harry Styles' Eternals Debut

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch could not believe that Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor talked to ET Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked very hard to keep a lid on the pop star's inclusion throughout filming. But, the public would have to learn about it sometime. It sounds as if Doctor Strange ended up finding out at the same time as everyone else. (Which is probably fine by Kevin Feige and the decision-makers. The fewer people that know, the less the chance of a major leak ahead of the movie's premiere.) Cumberbatch says that he was "out of the loop", which isn't hard to imagine with filming Spider-Man, finishing up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and completing Power of the Dog over at Netflix. There are only so many hours in the day, even for a superhero.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy