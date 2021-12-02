Riton and Jarvis Cocker share video for climate action “banger” ‘Let’s Stick Around’

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch could not believe that Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor talked to ET Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked very hard to keep a lid on the pop star's inclusion throughout filming. But, the public would have to learn about it sometime. It sounds as if Doctor Strange ended up finding out at the same time as everyone else. (Which is probably fine by Kevin Feige and the decision-makers. The fewer people that know, the less the chance of a major leak ahead of the movie's premiere.) Cumberbatch says that he was "out of the loop", which isn't hard to imagine with filming Spider-Man, finishing up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and completing Power of the Dog over at Netflix. There are only so many hours in the day, even for a superhero.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO