Mephisto Halabi is a current moniker for drummer Julius Masri, a musician whose talents lay far, far, far beyond just keeping time on a drum kit. His album The Arabic Room doesn’t fit into any neat musical categories. I’d say that it doesn’t even belong in any of the not-so-neat categories, blending elements of eastern exoticism, circuit-bent electronics, and some of the heaviest free improvisations you might ever hear. Masri plays all of the instruments, from electronics and keyboards to Egyptian rababa, Azeri kamancheh, and the hammer dulcimer. The results are straight from the lab of a mad scientist, with sounds and ideas boiling over their beakers and test tubes, wrecking everything in their path. When I say that the music of Mephisto Halabi is almost uncategorizable, I’m not trying to find myself an easy out — I mean it.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO