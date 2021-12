One Bears player I miss watching this year is Tarik Cohen. At the peak of his powers, he is one of the team’s best and most entertaining players. Electric with the ball in his hands. Elusive when being run down by defenders. Dynamic in the open field. He can run. He can catch. And he has even thrown a touchdown pass. When healthy, Cohen is a ball of fun and an absolute joy to watch. There is never a dull moment when Cohen is on the field.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO