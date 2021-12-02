Kiesha Nix Makes History as the First Black Woman Vice President in Lakers Organization

Speedskater Erin Jackson records back-to-back wins and makes history as the first Black American woman to win the World Cup race, WTHR reports. 29-year-old Erin Jackson took home consecutive wins this weekend in Poland. On Friday, during the first 500 speedskating race, Jackson took the top spot, clocking in at 37.613 and making history as the first Black woman to win the World Cup race. Then, she followed up on Saturday, winning the second 500-meter race and breaking her 24-hour old record with a new time of 37.555 seconds.
Comments / 0