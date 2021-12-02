ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kiesha Nix Makes History as the First Black Woman Vice President in Lakers Organization

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Illustrated and Empower Onyx are putting the spotlight on the diverse journeys of Black women across sports—from the veteran athletes,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Laker’s son ruined rare piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

The son of one former Los Angeles Laker made a decision with some Kobe Bryant memorabilia that he would probably like to have back. Ron Artest III, the son of retired NBA champion Ron Artest (who now goes by Metta Sandiford-Artest), spoke this week with TMZ Sports and revealed that he ruined a rare piece of Bryant memorabilia when he was younger.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
WUSA

Kobe Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Kobe Bryant's daughters are playing where their dad used to work! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her and Kobe's youngest daughters playing basketball at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility. The court is one that Kobe knew well as he played for the team from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Kiesha Nix Makes#Lakers Organization
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh was known as a transcendent designer and collaborated with many of the biggest brands in the world. Much like Los Angeles Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also known to do a lot of work in inner-city communities.
NBA
FanSided

Iman Shumpert makes DWTS history as first NBA player to win

Iman Shumpert has won the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first NBA player to hoist the Mirrorball Trophy. Iman Shumpert may be a former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has added a trophy to his mantle after Monday night. In the season 30...
NBA
news9.com

Tulsa Memorial Student Makes History As First Female Football Player

A Tulsa Memorial High School Student is making the history as the first girl to play on the Charger football team. Junior Payton Mayberry has played in every game this season. Mayberry said this is her first season on the football field, but it won’t be her last. Her journey...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

G-Men Nation: Bayou Classic making history with NCAA football first

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The already historic game between Grambling and Southern is making its own history this year. The Bayou Classic will be the first NCAA football game to allow the use of in-game coach to player electronic communication. The technology, used in the NFL for over two decades, allows a coach to speak directly to one player on the field through a helmet receiver.
GRAMBLING, LA
garlandjournal.com

Speedskater Erin Jackson Makes History As The First Black American Woman To Win World Cup Race

Speedskater Erin Jackson records back-to-back wins and makes history as the first Black American woman to win the World Cup race, WTHR reports. 29-year-old Erin Jackson took home consecutive wins this weekend in Poland. On Friday, during the first 500 speedskating race, Jackson took the top spot, clocking in at 37.613 and making history as the first Black woman to win the World Cup race. Then, she followed up on Saturday, winning the second 500-meter race and breaking her 24-hour old record with a new time of 37.555 seconds.
SOCIETY
The Independent

NBA All-Star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy

Kevin Love knows the euphoria of sinking a three-pointer just before the buzzer. But the five-time NBA All-Star has had plenty of lows to offset those highs.“There are days when I don’t want to get out of bed. That’s just the truth,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward wrote in 2018 about his lifelong struggles with depression and low self-worth.On Thursday, the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation honored Love with its annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for his work both on and off the court to remove the stigma around mental illness.“Love has repeatedly taken steps to eradicate the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy