Conor McGregor is once again on the road to redemption and he’s apparently “chomping at the bit” to get back inside of the Octagon. This is according to UFC president Dana White, who tries to keep in touch with his biggest PPV cash cow as much as possible. McGregor has been recovering from a serious leg injury suffered at UFC 264 this past July and nobody really knows when he’ll return to action. “Notorious” does seem to be moving along nicely with his rehab and is currently eyeing a return to sparring this April.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO