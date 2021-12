OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO