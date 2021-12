This has been quite a year for the S&P 500 (SPX). The US benchmark index has been up by as much as 26.3% for the year at its November 22nd highs — and has risen by an unbelievable 116.4% from the March 2020 Covid 19 lows. This year, the S&P 500 has been characterized by a very strong “buy the dip” mentality: that is, whenever the index declines to its 50-day moving average, you just buy it. And, thus far, this strategy has been extremely successful. The 50-day moving average in the S&P 500 has been tested 10 times this year, including the test that’s taking place right now as shown in Chart 1 below, and eight of them have triggered the resumption of the larger bullish trend. In fact, the biggest decline from any minor peak that SPX has had all year has been 5.2%. On the surface, that seems like a pretty calm market, and an easy year to invest.

