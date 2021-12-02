Halle Berry and Winnie Harlow Defuse Nicki Minaj Vs Cardi B 'Queen of Hip Hop' Drama (Exclusive)

Cardi B is stepping back into the ring. The rapper dropped her second solo song of the year, “Bet It,” from fighting movie Bruised. It’s off a soundtrack co-curated by Cardi and Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Other artists featured include City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, and Rapsody. “Bet It” is two and a half minutes of hard, confident bars: “Ain’t no half-steppin’, all I do is break records,” she opens. “Now I play chess so a bitch can’t check her.” Cardi also goes on to reference her stylish court appearances, historic Best Rap Album Grammy win, and massive 2019 Met Gala dress. The song follows February’s No. 1 hit “Up,” along with her more recent features on Lizzo’s “Rumors” and Normani’s “Wild Side.” It also comes ahead of another public appearance for Cardi B to rap about in the future: hosting the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 21.

