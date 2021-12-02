ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB rumors: Best remaining free agents after lockout | Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, more

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And now we play the waiting game. MLB’s lockout began Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expired with no new deal in place. That means no more player transactions until a new agreement is hammered out. Teams can’t complete trades and can’t sign free agents....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Mets star may talk Carlos Correa out of signing with Yankees

Well this is interesting. Univision MLB insider Mike Rodriguez posted this tweet Thursday: “Carlos Correa #cubs y #yankees son los 2 equipos con más probabilidades de firmar al Campo-Corto ya que son las negociaciones más fluyentes por el momento, fuente me confirma que Correa llamo a Báez para preguntarle cómo es el trato de la organización de Chicago.”
MLB
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Star SS Remains in Contact with Astros in MLB Free Agency

Two-time All-Star Carlos Correa hasn't completely closed the door on returning to the Houston Astros. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Correa is still in contact with the Astros as he continues to explore offers in free agency. Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reported on Nov. 6 that Houston...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB free agency winners, losers: Yankees, Rangers, Marlins, Steve Cohen, Carlos Correa, Mike Trout, more

Baseball’s first true (and totally unplanned) signing frenzy exceeded any hype any of us could have had. Major contracts were given out. Stars changed teams. The sport changed for 2022 and beyond. Sure, the backdrop of a lockout hovered over it all. But that doesn’t change the fun of refreshing your phone every few minutes for the next signing or rumor from MLB insider.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Carlos Correa free agency tracker

Rejecting the Astros’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer on Wednesday freed Carlos Correa from the only franchise he’s ever known. The decision is procedural and does not prevent the Astros from pursuing a reunion with their superstar shortstop, but nothing in their history suggests it will happen. Houston had exclusive...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Carlos Correa

The free agent market has been slowly moving for about a week now, but most of the players to this point who have signed are pitchers. Eduardo Rodriguez went to the Detroit Tigers, Noah Syndergaard took a huge one-year deal to swap coasts and pitch for the Los Angeles Angels, and Justin Verlander showed loyalty to the Houston Astros and returned in a lucrative short-term contract.
MLB
Daily Herald

Correa, Freeman, Scherzer among baseball's top free agents

With a possible lockout on the horizon, it's been mostly business as usual on the free agent market - so far. Detroit signed left-hander Eduardo RodrÃguez. Houston retained star righty Justin Verlander. Noah Syndergaard went from the Mets to the Angels on an expensive one-year deal. The deadline to accept...
NFL
FanSided

Former All-Star Scooter Gennett rips MLB, Carlos Correa in tweet

Former MLB All-Star Scooter Gennett ripped Major League Baseball and former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in a tweet on Monday. Gennett, the 31-year-old former second baseman, last played in the majors in 2019, when he split the season between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. In a tweet on Monday, the 2018 All-Star criticized MLB for letting a “cheater” be able to get $300 million in free agency.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

MMO Free Agent Profile: Carlos Correa, SS

Traditional Stats: 148 games, .279/.366/.489, 34 2B, 26 HR, 92 RBI. Advanced Stats: 134 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR, 7.2 bWAR .364 wOBA. Carlos Correa is coming off his best season of six and change with the Houston Astros. He was nearly a 6 fWAR player (7.2 bWAR) in 148 games–the second most he’s played in his career. (Health has been Correa’s biggest enemy in his young career–this was just the third time in six-plus season he’s played in at least two-thirds of his team’s regular season games.)
NFL
