Spoilers ahead for the November 29 episode of The Voice. Wendy Moten gave viewers a scare on The Voice last week when she tripped over a speaker and fell following a live performance with Blake Shelton’s team and had to be helped off the stage. And while she appeared with host Carson Daly shortly after to report that she was “a little bruised,” but okay, she has now revealed the extent of her injuries, and it’s a bit more significant than we originally thought.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO