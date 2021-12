In a little less than a year, soccer fans around the world will flock to Qatar to attend the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The tiny gas-rich nation hopes to attract at least a million visitors over the course of the month-long tournament, including a large contingent from the U.S., which expects to qualify its team after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For those fans, though, the trip won’t come cheap; Qatar’s tournament is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup of all time. By some estimates, Qatar has spent an estimated $220 billion to...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO