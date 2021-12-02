Troy launches holiday lights recycling program

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Troy is partnering with Scouts BSA Troop 2526 for the second annual citywide holiday lights recycling program. Residents can drop off broken or non-working holiday and string lights at multiple locations throughout the city.

“Diverting materials like string lights from City’s waste stream prevents sorting machines from getting tangled, lowers garbage costs for residents, and allows these items to be reused. We are excited to again partner with Troop 2526 for this important recycling program this holiday season,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

Old, non-working or unusable holiday and string lights can be dropped off in festive containers through January 15, 2022. The collected lights will be recycled by Ben Weitsman Recycling with all profits donated to Toys for Tots.

Drop-off locations

Troy Fire Houses 1 through 4 and 6

Police Department Central Station (55 State Street)

Troy City Hall (433 River Street)

Public Works Garage (40 Orr Street)

Public Utilities/Water Plant (25 Water Plant Road)

Downtown Troy Post Office (400 Broadway)

Rensselaer County Office Building (1600 7th Avenue)

For more information about the program, you can contact the City Recycling Coordinator at renee.panetta@troyny.gov or call (518) 279-7171.

