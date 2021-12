Andreas Christensen hasn’t been in Chelsea’s team in the last couple of games, but he’s surely in line for a return against Watford tomorrow night. Trevoh Chalobah had a couple of brilliant games in a row, and it was understandable why Thomas Tuchel kept faith with him. But he looked a little shakier against Manchester United, and just in the interests of freshness as much as anything, we would expect Christensen to take his place tomorrow night.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO