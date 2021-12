Jobs and earnings for SAG-AFTRA members set record highs in the first five months of 2021, rebounding from a near 40% decline last year in the number of members working during the Covid-19 pandemic. Not all members suffered equally last year, however, with freelance males who are 40 and older working 70% more jobs than their female counterparts. According to the union’s annual performance analysis, which was presented Saturday to its national board of directors, “Data from the SAG-AFTRA benefit plans points to a meaningful rebound in covered earnings and employment. The period from January through May of 2021 set a...

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO