Jen Shah Says Hulu Documentary Has Violated Her Right To Have A Fair Trial

By Karolina
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGJsM_0dCCDGB500

Jen Shah decided to continue filming the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City even after her March 2021 arrest for alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.  So, the reigning RHOSLC queen of denial does like exposure, just not the kind that paints her in a bad light.

Of course, Sharrieff Shah’s wife has the constitutional right to a fair trial.  And perhaps the recently released Hulu documentary would sway minds against her, even before evidence was presented at the upcoming trial.  It just seems a bit ironic that Jen chooses to continue filming reality TV, as nothing that she presents on camera makes her at all relatable or sympathetic, and especially given the recent update on her trial.

According to Entertainment Tonight , Jen’s legal team filed documents on November 30 with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.  The appeal asks the judge to dismiss her case on the grounds that the new Hulu documentary on Jen would turn public opinion against her and prevent her from getting a fair trial.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker presents footage of the federal investigation of Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith .  Included are interviews from two Homeland Security Investigations agents.  According to Jen’s attorney, the agents reveal classified details about her case and “opined on her involvement with the alleged scheme, her ‘lavish lifestyle’ and her alleged treatment of purported victims.”

Her lawyers argued that the commentary is “reprehensible” and “severely jeopardize” Jen’s ability to have a fair trial.  As a result, Jen’s attorney concluded to the judge that, “given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah’s public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah’s rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions.”  There was a request filed to dismiss the indictment.

The statement continued by citing an alleged incident when an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York was allegedly indiscreet about their involvement in Jen’s trial.  The attorney was heard publicly “bragging about prosecuting Ms. Shah.”  Jen’s legal team wrote, “the second time a member of the prosecutorial team or the USAO has made public, disparaging statements about Ms. Shah.”  And, “this cannot be tolerated.”

Jen’s trial begins March 2022.  She maintains her ‘not guilty’ plea, however Stuart recently changed his to ‘guilty.’  Some speculated as to how this could affect Jen’s trial.  She faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS REQUEST TO DISMISS THE CASE?  IS IT JUSTIFIED?

Reality Tea

