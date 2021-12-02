ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50M Suit Says Central Jersey Teacher Sexually Abused Teen Student

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
A Central Jersey school district is facing a $50 million suit from a man claiming his middle school teacher groomed and sexually abused him in the 1990s, according to multiple news reports.

The 40-year-old Holmdel man in court papers said that a female language arts teacher at Thompson Middle School engaged in lewd and inappropriate conduct and/or sexual abuse/assault when he was between ages 13 and 16, NJ Advance Media reports.

The man claims the teacher began grooming him when he was 13 by “touching his knees” and acting more like his friend than his teacher, and later invited him to her home under the guise of tutoring, the outlet says.

The board of education is named because it allegedly failed to take appropriate actions to protect the student from the teacher's alleged abuse, the outlet said citing the suit.

The lawsuit seeks more than $50 million in damages.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Mary Ellen Walker did not respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Comments / 0

 

