Oxford Street: Images issued after men filmed spitting at Jews on bus

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImages have been released of three men police want to speak to about allegations of anti-Semitic abuse directed at Jewish passengers on a bus. A group was filmed approaching the privately hired bus on Oxford Street in central London on Monday. Footage shows men spitting at the bus and...

BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Brazilian girl gang who dressed as Deliveroo-style couriers to ferry drugs around London in co-ordinated pink rucksacks are jailed for total of 40 years

A Brazilian girl gang who ran a Deliveroo-style service to ferry drugs round London have been jailed for more than 40 years. The all-female group of drug couriers wore uniforms in an attempt to blend in and even wore co-ordinated pink rucksacks with a 'team' number written on, and a different coloured wallet inside with the driver's name on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stljewishlight.org

Video shows London Jews’ Hanukkah party bus being intimidated, spat on

(JTA) — Jews celebrating Hanukkah in central London said they had to leave because of intimidation by men who shouted slogans about Palestine and pounded with their shoes on the windows of the Jews’ bus. The incident happened on Oxford Street on Monday, the Jewish Chronicle of London reported. A...
WORLD
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Huge haul of fake designer goods seized by police in Oxford Street

Thousands of unsafe toys, knock-off designer goods and illegal products were discovered in pre-Christmas raids on Oxford Street.Police and trading standards officers targeted four souvenir and sweet shops at the popular shopping destination on Thursday night.More than 17,500 items were confiscated during the multi-agency Operation Jane, including two bags of foodstuff that contained more than the legal limit of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis."The quantity and variety of goods seized by our officers is astonishing," said Heather Acton, Westminster City Council cabinet member for communities and regeneration. "Many of these goods are unsafe and certainly unhealthy. From cheap...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oxford Street: Alleged anti-Semitic bus row treated as hate crime

An alleged anti-Semitic incident on a bus in central London is being treated as a hate crime, police have said. According to police, the abuse took place on Oxford Street on Monday night, when people on the bus had been out celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. A video on...
WORLD
The Independent

Neo-Nazi jailed for membership of banned group

A man convicted of acting as “head of propaganda” for a banned neo-Nazi terror group set up to wage a race war in Britain has received an extended 10-year prison sentence.Ben Raymond, 32, co-founded the “unapologetically racist” organisation National Action in 2013, which promoted ethnic cleansing, as well as attacks on LGBTQ people and liberals.It was banned under terror legislation in December 2016, becoming the first far-right group to be proscribed since the British Union of Fascists in 1940.After the move by the Home Office Raymond, from Wiltshire helped National Action morph into a new group called NS131...
SOCIETY
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Tyneside teacher banned after upskirting vulnerable girl

A tutor who took photos up a vulnerable teenage girl's skirt during one-to-one lessons has been banned from teaching. Alan Finlay was employed by North Tyneside Council in 2016 and worked at its virtual school, an initiative that caters for children in care. The girl had become "increasingly uncomfortable" with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Reclusive Yorkshire family kept embalmed remains of woman on her deathbed

A reclusive Japanese family who kept the embalmed remains of a dead relative at their home in a North Yorkshire village will face no further action after prosecutors decided putting them on trial was not in the public interest. The mummified remains of Cambridge-educated Rina Yasutake, 49, were found by...
U.K.
BBC

Sheffield's racist street names 'will not change', council says

Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Met police charge 19-year-old man with six counts of sharing extremist material

A London teenager has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist material.Elias Djelloul was arrested at an address in east London on Friday, according to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. He was charged on Saturday for being in breach of Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.The 19-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said.In a statement issued on the day of Mr Djelloul’s arrest, Met Commander Richard Smith urged the public not to hesitate in offering the police information about possible terror offenders, saying it “could well save” lives.“Every day, teams within the Met and across counter terrorism policing nationally carry out proactive investigations to identify and target those we suspect of being involved in terrorism,” he said.“We require the public to be our extra eyes and ears and I would encourage anyone who has information that could assist counter terrorism police to call us in confidence and share information.“Your call won’t ruin lives, but could well save them.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Face masks to again become mandatory in shops and on public transport

The Prime Minister announced the move in the face of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from next week, the Prime Minister has said. Boris Johnson confirmed the move in a press conference called after two cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Headie One: Rapper's tour bus pulled over in Leeds by armed police

A rapper's tour bus was pulled over by armed police just minutes before he was due on stage in West Yorkshire. Headie One, whose real name is Irving Ampofo Adjei, was due to perform at Leeds O2 Academy on Monday evening. The stop was shown live on the drill artist's...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol

Police said the boy was located ‘safe and well’ in the Bristol area – some 120 miles from where he was last seen. A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found some 120 miles from where he was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY

