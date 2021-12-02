ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SHIBNOBI Proudly Announces the Development of its ‘Kusari’ Blockchain (K-Chain), inbuilt 2FA ‘Katana wallet’ and the ‘Dojoverse’, a P2E Virtual Ecosystem

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShibnobi team is happy to announce development of its ‘Kusari’ Blockchain (K-Chain), inbuilt 2fa ‘Katana wallet’ and the ‘Dojoverse’, a P2E virtual ecosystem. Shibnobi (SHINJA) is an innovative deflationary token aiming to revolutionize DeFi, building our own Shibnobi Blockchain, introducing a multi-chain swap (DojoSwap) across Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Cronos (CRO),...

Coinbase Says Crypto Exchange Aims for Cloud Division To Be Blockchain’s Version of Amazon Web Services: Report

Crypto exchange Coinbase reportedly wants to make its infrastructure product, Coinbase Cloud, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) of blockchain. AWS, which provides on-demand cloud computing services and application programming interface (API) to individuals, businesses and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis, is the most profitable arm of Amazon. Forbes reports...
MARKETS
Tango Blockchain Introduces Metaverse to the Masses with Launch of Ecosystem

Press Release: The team behind successful blockchain game Binamon announces Tango Chain, an ecosystem to metaverses to life and enhance their accessibility. 29th November 2021 – An analysis by Emergen Research projects the metaverse market size to increase to $828.95 billion in 2028, up from 47.69 billion in 2020, growing at an expected CAGR of 43.3 percent during the forecast period. North America is expected to register robust revenue growth during this period because major technology companies like Facebook, NVidia Corporation, and Epic Games, Inc., intend to develop metaverse platforms.
COMPUTERS
QANplatform (QANX), the quantum-resistant blockchain platform launches its CEX listing journey on Gate.io

QANplatform (QANX) is starting the first step of its top-tier listing journey to enter the Centralized Exchange (CEX) market at Gate.io. QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.
MARKETS
Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI): Successful First Sale Of NFT Collection For United At Home, Charity Initiative Co-Founded By David Guetta, And New Development Phases For The AlphaVerse Metaverse

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI): Successful first sale of NFT collection for United at Home, charity initiative co-founded by David Guetta, and new development phases for the AlphaVerse metaverse. Over US$250,000 raised in a few hours for United at Home, charity initiative, co-founded and supported by world-renowned French music producer and...
ADVOCACY
4 Largest Crypto Wallet Hacks in the History of Blockchain

Crypto Wallets on exchange networks are not completely secure: all it takes is a good hacker and multiple wallets are cleared of all coins. The XX Crypto Wallet Hacks have made Crypto Wallet exchanges ensure a stronger security system. Hackers are a good human resource for these exchange platforms: they help identify bugs in the code in exchange for a specific bounty or a donation to the field of ethical hacking. The consequences of crypto hacks on the world economy are that it creates distrust in cryptocurrency enthusiasts, lowering the price of the hacked coin and reducing the number of users.
CRYPTO
Analysis: How Polkadot (DOT) could become Blockchain 3.0

Well, not always, but one of the biggest problems is the lack of interoperability, where it is impossible or inefficient for users on one blockchain to make transactions or transfer data with another. Just as the ARPANET became the internet we know today with the development of a TCP/IP, a...
MARKETS
Token Warriors Launches the New and Exciting P2E Game on the Blockchain

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Token Warriors is pleased to announce its launch, it is the latest P2E Game on the Solana Blockchain. The gaming industry has been growing exponentially, as everyone loves gaming. The Esports industry's yearly revenue is over 1 billion dollars and is estimated to be around 1.8 billion by the end of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) Announces Several Updates to Cardano’s Blockchain

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) Announces Several Updates to Cardano’s Blockchain. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) announced a program of network adjustments. The adjustments will support the future growth of Cardano. Input Output Input Hong Kong (IOHK), the developer behind Cardano blockchain, announced that after a successful start to Cardano’s...
WORLD
TryHards The P2E Gaming Metaverse Announces the Public Launch of $TRY Token

The revolutionary blockchain technology managed to take the world by storm, bringing a paradigm shift in all the major industries in the world. But gaming is an industry where this technology has the most interesting outcomes. With the introduction of digital assets into this realm, the whole play-to-earn model (P2E) became a possibility and in the past few years, P2E established itself as the new norm in gaming. It transformed the way players earn in-game progress and its ownership model opens doors for players to make a living from the game they love.
TECHNOLOGY
Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

