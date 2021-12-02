SHIBNOBI Proudly Announces the Development of its ‘Kusari’ Blockchain (K-Chain), inbuilt 2FA ‘Katana wallet’ and the ‘Dojoverse’, a P2E Virtual Ecosystem
Shibnobi team is happy to announce development of its ‘Kusari’ Blockchain (K-Chain), inbuilt 2fa ‘Katana wallet’ and the ‘Dojoverse’, a P2E virtual ecosystem. Shibnobi (SHINJA) is an innovative deflationary token aiming to revolutionize DeFi, building our own Shibnobi Blockchain, introducing a multi-chain swap (DojoSwap) across Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Cronos (CRO),...www.investing.com
