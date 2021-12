ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State faces Baylor in the Big 12 championship game this weekend at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in suburban Dallas. The fifth-ranked Cowboys need a win to keep their hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth. Oklahoma State beat the ninth-ranked Bears 24-14 when they played two months ago. Both teams have strong running games and powerful defenses. There wasn't a Big 12 title game when Oklahoma State won its only league title in 2011. Baylor is back in the title game for the second time in three seasons.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO