I stated right after Darnell Nurse went down with an injury that the Oilers were going to have to need to bunker down and still find a way to stay in and win hockey games. Looking at the schedule I thought the Oilers had a good chance at going 3-2 over their next 5 games; instead the team went 4-1. Not that all those wins were super pretty, especially against the Penguins. Watching the first two periods I was hit by a flashback/nightmare of watching the early 2010's Oilers teams. Occasional you would get to watch the team do something exciting in the opponents end but large sections of the game were spent bunkered down in the Oilers zone while I just begged for them to find a way to get the puck out. The game should have easily been 6-2 for Pittsburgh after the first two periods if not for some stellar play by Mikko Koskinen.

