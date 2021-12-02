WATCH: ODH holds COVID-19 briefing Thursday

Related
Governor holds briefing Friday on COVID-19 in Louisiana, updates omicron variant
Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Friday to give an update on Louisiana's response to COVID-19.
ODH holds news conference as COVID-19 cases in the state increase
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference, Tuesday, to talk about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state. Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Thomas Herchline, Professor of Medicine with the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, and Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison. “If you haven’t chosen to […]
iheart.com
ODH Says COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Expanded To All Ohioans 18+
COLUMBUS – Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices action Saturday, COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available for fully vaccinated adults 18 and older following action by the CDC director. Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose two months following their original dose; those who received Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty will be eligible six months after receiving their second dose, which completed the original vaccine series. Fully vaccinated adults can choose any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines for their booster dose.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona officials hold COVID-19 briefing on hospital capacity
PHOENIX - Arizona on Nov. 23 reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120 more deaths amid growing concern about the pandemic’s current surge and its impact on the state’s hospital system. Gov. Doug Ducey’s COVID-19 adviser and hospital leaders held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on "how Arizonans can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
ODH offers warning as Thanksgiving approaches, COVID cases surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health is warning people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that the state is experiencing a serious COVID-19 surge, and the holidays typically accelerate infection rates. The ODH released some updated numbers Tuesday regarding both infection rates and vaccination rates among children 5 to...
The Citizens Voice
178 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths recorded in county Thursday
Luzerne County has 178 additional COVID-19 cases and five new deaths according to information provided Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county now has a cumulative total of 45,182 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll is 979. There are 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Luzerne County;...
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:00 AM press briefing
Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations or to find a vaccine near you, visit VACCINATE.WV.GOV or call the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.
Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 25
Latest statewide coronavirus numbers announced Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday at Eastwood Mall
Trumbull County Combined Health District is hosting vaccine clinics at the Eastwood Mall this week, offering all COVID-19 vaccines. The clinics will be conducted in Unit #455, former Lane Bryant space near Center Court, next to Pandora and across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels. TCCHD will be there on the following...
LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m. The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion. Watch the briefing in the live player […]
oberlinreview.org
COVID-19 Update
Between Nov. 8–Nov. 23, the College’s internal testing documented two positive COVID-19 cases among students. Between Nov. 8 – Nov. 28, the College was notified of zero new COVID-19 cases from outside testing. Earlier this week, the College announced they would begin reporting hospitalization data as another metric to monitor...
WHSV
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,472 Thursday
Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Thursday, December 2, Virginia has had 974,001 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
ODH director: Highest concentration of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurring in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health, along with several leading health experts from around the state, held a Thursday afternoon briefing to discuss the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Andy Thomas, of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Steve Gordon, with the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, and Dr. Carri Warshak, with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, for the 2 p.m. briefing.
Tacoma News Tribune
Watch: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 update from Thursday (Dec. 2)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had a news conference Thursday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response as the nation readies for a possible omicron variant surge. The governor was joined by Umair Shah, Washington state Department of Health secretary; Lacy Fehrenbach, Washington...
Many local travelers support new testing guidelines for international travel
It seems like just yesterday we were talking about the massive uptick in travel, airports across the country were packed with a record high number of people.
As venues welcome guests back, new rules apply
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many venues and businesses have reopened to the public for events, but news of the omicron variant brings a renewed focus on staying safe at gatherings and events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 infection, hospitalization rates worsen as winter looms
The coronavirus continued a five-week surge in Ohio on Thursday, with state data showing worsening infection and hospitalization rates.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble
The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states
Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
WDSU
Beau Tidwell holds briefing on COVID-19 omicron variant, future of vaccine mandate
NEW ORLEANS — This morning, Beau Tidwell, New Orleans director of communications, will update the media on the city's response to COVID-19, in addition to other public safety, economic development and infrastructure-related efforts. In response to growing concerns over the new COVID-19 omicron variant, Tidwell said that while the variant...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 1