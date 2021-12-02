Frank Gore Would Return To The NFL On 1 Condition

Life is funny. One day you are a literal goo-goo-ga-ga baby squirming and pouting and struggling through tummy time, and then you’re scooting around your family’s suddenly jarringly pointy living room and freaking everyone out, and then you are in middle school and just totally terrible in every sense, and then at some point after that you are both unemployable and somehow working a job in which you are editing trading cards for a living, and in that capacity learning, over and over, that Frank Gore’s given name is Franklin Delano Gore. Anyway, that is the way in which my life has been funny. The last football set I worked on, when I worked at Topps, was the one in which University of Miami star running back Frank Gore was the 65th pick. Aaron Rodgers was also selected in that draft. So was Cadillac Williams, and Shawne Merriman, and Adam “Pacman” Jones. It’s funny, how time passes and then just keeps on passing, and you get older and older. I am laughing right now!

