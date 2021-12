The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of shooting his classmates at Oxford High School, may also be charged, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said as she announced the charges against the teenager. “We are considering charges against both parents and we will be making a decision swiftly,” the prosecutor told reporters on Wednesday. “If the incident yesterday, with four children being murdered and multiple kids being injured is not enough to revisit our gun laws – I don’t know what is,” she said. “I’m a parent, there are parents here. There are parents listening. We need...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO