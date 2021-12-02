ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Phelps
 4 days ago

The Polo Bar reopened in late October and it’s been packed every night since, save for Sundays and Mondays when it’s not open for dining. Ralph Lauren’s pre-spring collection, arriving in stores now, was designed for a back-in-business NYC. Omicron might slow the city’s...

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli at 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya had yet another memorable style moment on the red carpet. The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris on Monday night — which celebrates men’s and women’s soccer — wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli fall 2020 dress, which was given an update by the brand’s current creative director, Fausto Puglisi. The look is a formfitting black crepe de chine dress with an open back that featured a striking golden spine detailing created with micro golden chains. She paired the look with oversize gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.More from WWDBest...
POPSUGAR

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady's Red Carpet Debut Was Anything but Subtle, Down to Their Shoes

What better way to commemorate a couple's red carpet debut than to wear matching outfits head-to-toe? For the Don't Look Up world premiere on Sunday evening, Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, showed up in identical Gucci suits, both in a beautiful shade of powder blue. The duo, who just made their relationship Instagram official in September, took their coordination quite seriously.
Vogue Magazine

How One Woman Re-created Mariah Carey's Iconic Waistless Low-Rise Jeans

Like many, Serena Morris has been on a low-rise jean kick recently. Specifically, the Los Angeles–based consultant had been thinking about Mariah Carey’s sheared-off, dangerously low-rise denim from the aughts. “Mariah, being the quintessential diva, wore those jeans everywhere,” says Morris about Carey, who had sported the jeans on- and off-screen in the early 2000s, and most famously to film “Heartbreaker.” Morris, taken by the groundbreaking (at the time) cut, decided to re-create the look herself.
Vogue Magazine

Leave It to Lil Nas X to Reinvent the Suit

Lil Nas X was one of the guests of honor at Variety’s Music Hitmakers Brunch yesterday in L.A (singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Anitta were also in attendance). The Montero rapper picked up the 2021 Innovator of the Year award at the event—and he brought along a fittingly inventive red carpet look to go with it. In an ensemble Balmain’s new spring 2022 collection, styled by Hodo Musa, Lil Nas X reinvented the suit in a way that only he can.
Vogue Magazine

From Uniqlo's Cashmere Gloves to Loewe Loafers, 26 Items Vogue Editors Purchased (and Loved!) in November

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home-decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up buying? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that made us buyers rejoice.
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom's 'Legendary Christmas' Party

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove. Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
WWD

Altuzarra Launches Home Collection

Click here to read the full article. Altuzarra is launching its first home collection. Joseph Altuzarra will introduce a limited capsule featuring a range of woven accessories, including blankets, pillows and baskets. Each item is handcrafted from natural fibers and the pieces are designed in partnership with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, supporting local artisan communities and their economies while adhering to sustainable practices.More from WWDAltuzarra RTW Fall 2021Altuzarra RTW Spring 2021Altuzarra RTW Fall 2020 “For me, like many people, my home is really my happy place. Home is where I recharge, relax and feel most centered,” said Altuzarra. “I’ve always been passionate...
dbltap.com

Pokémon Converse Collection Announced

Converse has announced a Pokémon x Converse collaboration to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary. The collection includes footwear and apparel featuring classic Pokémon designs. The popular trading card game, video game, and tv show has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with different events and collaborations. Recently, Pokémon partnered with Baccarat releasing...
TrendHunter.com

Premium Inclusive Holiday Collections

Just in time for the holiday season, beloved fashion label PrettyLittleThing debuted its elevated holiday collection, dubbed 'Premium Part 2.' The limited-edition pieces are expertly crafted and feature "sultry satins and figure hugging feminine silhouettes." From elegant pantsuits and embellished dresses to faux fur coats and corset blazers, the new capsule has the perfect holiday outfit for any occasion. Moreover, the new collection was designed to fit all bodies with sizes ranging from 0-26. PrettyLittleThing expanded to the Canadian market earlier this year and appeals to Gen Z and Millennial consumers searching for sophisticated and demure pieces. The entire PrettyLittleThing Premium Part 2 collection is now available to purchase online with prices starting at $54 CAD.
Vogue Magazine

Why the Bouffant Should Make a Comeback This Holiday Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Two years ago, right before life as we knew it changed dramatically, I threw a holiday party. I slipped into a red dress, painted on a cat eye, and in hopes of channeling the hostess to end all hostesses—Breakfast at Tiffany’s Holly Golightly, of course—had my hair fashioned into a bouffant. It proved to be the ultimate head-swiveling hairstyle, and as we usher in a holiday party season that feels decidedly merrier after a tough year and a half, I can’t help but feel called back to it. It doesn’t hurt that Instagram has been rife with references for an inspired take.
outsidebusinessjournal.com

INTRODUCING THE "blackcrows fifteen" COLLECTION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (NOVEMBER 30, 2021) –Black Crows, the Chamomix performance brand founded by professional skiers Camille Jaccoux and Bruno Compagnet in 2006, celebrates its 15th anniversary this winter with a limited-edition collection of beautiful and design-driven skis and apparel that sit at the intersection of adventure, innovation, fashion.
cofc.edu

B. A. Rodrigues Ottolengui Collection

The B. A. Rodrigues Ottolengui Collection consists of various newspaper clippings, theater programs and advertisements, as well as theater tickets which feature performances by a number of members of the Ottolengui family. Notable in this collection is a scrapbook given to Benjamin Adolf Rodrigues Ottolengui by his mother and father, Helen Rodriguez Ottolengui and Daniel Ottolengui. The scrapbook features a handwritten poem by Daniel Ottolengui entitled, “The Blackbird,” which is in the style of a burlesque of Edgar Allan Poe’s, “The Raven.” Published shortly after the end of the United States Civil War, this poem relates Daniel Ottolengui’s thoughts on newly freedmen.
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Is Back in One of Her Signature Workwear Styles

What to wear to view Britain’s largest display of Fabergé eggs? It’s a question few might ponder during their lifetimes, but one which the Duchess of Cambridge faced on 2 December, as she prepared to visit the V&A’s dazzling exhibition of Carl Fabergé’s work. As always, Kate delivered the kind of polish we have come to expect from the royal whose signature workwear has positioned her as something of a pussy-bow blouse influencer over the years.
